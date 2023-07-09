Explained: iPhone battery health and when to replace it

Battery health is a crucial aspect of smartphone performance, and this holds true for iPhones as well. As lithium-ion batteries degrade over time and with frequent charging cycles, it becomes essential to monitor their health.

Apple addresses this concern by introducing the Battery Health feature in iOS and iPadOS, allowing users to keep track of their device’s battery condition. In this article, we will explain the significance of iPhone battery health and when it is advisable to replace it.

Understanding iPhone Battery Health

Under the Settings → Battery menu, you will find the Battery Health & Charging section. Here, you can access vital information about your iPhone’s battery, charging patterns, and performance. This section comprises three primary options: Battery Percentage, Peak Performance Capabilities, and Optimized Battery Charging.

Battery Percentage

This feature displays the current health status of your iPhone’s battery. A battery health of 100% indicates optimal performance and maximum battery life. However, as the battery ages, its performance may start to decline, affecting the overall efficiency of the device. Apple ensures that iPhone batteries are designed to maintain at least 80% health after approximately 500 charging cycles.

Peak Performance Capabilities

Within the Battery Health section, you will find the Peak Performance Capability subsection. It provides valuable insights into the battery’s ability to sustain peak performance. Here are the potential messages you might encounter:

Performance is normal: This message indicates that your battery currently supports normal peak performance. No performance management measures have been implemented. Your device will operate optimally, providing the expected performance level. Performance management applied: If you receive this message, it means that your iPhone experienced an unexpected shutdown due to the battery’s inability to deliver the necessary peak power. To prevent future shutdowns, Apple has implemented performance management features. You also have the option to disable this management if desired. Battery health unknown: If your iOS device fails to determine the battery’s health status, you will see this message. It suggests seeking assistance from an Apple Authorized Service Provider for battery service. The unknown health status may result from an improperly installed battery or an unrecognized battery part. Battery health degraded: When the battery’s health has significantly deteriorated, it is recommended to replace it at an Apple Authorized Service Provider. You will receive a message indicating the battery’s substantial degradation and the option to restore full performance and capacity by replacing it.

It is important to note that a degraded battery does not pose a safety risk, but it may result in reduced performance and limitations in battery life.

Monitoring your iPhone’s battery health is essential for maintaining optimal performance. The Battery Health feature enables you to assess the condition of your battery and take appropriate action when necessary.

By understanding the messages displayed in the Battery Health section, you can determine whether it’s time to replace the battery or consider performance management options. Keeping your iPhone’s battery in good health ensures a seamless user experience and prolonged device longevity.