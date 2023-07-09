Shiv Thakare confirms finalist spot in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13

Shiv Thakare, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), is set to compete as a finalist in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

Fans of the reality show can’t contain their excitement as Shiv confirms his spot in the final round.

Shiv’s impressive gameplay and strong presence in Bigg Boss Season 16 garnered a massive fan following. His performance on the show earned him recognition as one of the best contestants, with his clashes with Archana and Priyanka becoming hot topics of discussion. Additionally, his bond with Abdu was celebrated and loved by the audience.

Although Shiv emerged as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss, he won the hearts of many viewers, which catapulted his popularity to new heights. Following his stint on the reality show, Shiv has received numerous project offers, carefully selecting his next ventures.

Now, Shiv is ready to face his fears and showcase his skills in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. During a media interaction, he confirmed his status as a finalist, revealing that three more participants, including Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, and Dino James, are also in the final lineup.

Shiv’s remarkable performance and ability to conquer daunting challenges have solidified his position as one of the strongest contenders in the show. His fans are undoubtedly rejoicing as he secures a place in the finale, eagerly anticipating his electrifying performances in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.