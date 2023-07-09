‘Project K’ merchandise revealed as excitement builds for trailer launch

The highly anticipated film ‘Project K,’ directed by Nag Ashwin, has generated excitement among fans as the movie’s official merchandise was unveiled on social media.

Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, ‘Project K’ has made history as the first Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. On July 20, the film’s trailer, title, and release date will be revealed, building anticipation for its upcoming release.

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan announced the unveiling of the first drop of ‘Project K’ at 7:10 pm. He shared the details on his Instagram handle, inviting fans to discover more about the film by following a provided link. Now, the makers of ‘Project K’ have released the first drop, offering fans the opportunity to obtain the movie’s official merchandise for free.

Director Nag Ashwin expressed his excitement about ‘Project K’ being showcased at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, highlighting the rich Indian lore and superheroes. He shared in an official statement that the film aims to share this cultural richness with a global audience, and Comic-Con provides the perfect platform for its introduction.

Producer Aswani Dutt added that the collaboration with renowned stars and the opportunity to showcase Indian cinema on a global stage is a proud moment for the industry. The release of ‘Project K’ in January 2024 is highly anticipated, as it promises to break new ground and push the boundaries of Indian cinema. Fans eagerly await further updates and the unveiling of the film’s trailer, eagerly anticipating its global impact.