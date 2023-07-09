If for peace, Pakistan to support TTP members’ relocation in Northern Afghanistan

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Asif Ali Khan Durrani, has expressed strong support for the relocation of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) members to northern Afghanistan with the aim of stabilising Pakistan’s border regions.

During an interview with the Voice of America, Durrani stated that it is still premature to draw conclusions regarding the implementation of the plan to transfer Pakistani Taliban fighters to remote areas of Afghanistan.

The Pakistani government is taking steps to neutralise the TTP, he said.

Durrani said the Afghan government has announced that it is moving TTP members away from the border with Pakistan, and ‘they are waiting to see if this will lead to peace’.

Pakistan has already tried to negotiate with the TTP, but the talks broke down because the proscribed outfit made ridiculous demands, Durrani said and added that the only way for the TTP to end the violence is to surrender and face the law.

He emphasised that the TTP has lost control of any territory in Pakistan, and their relocation from the border areas suggests that they have become a liability for the Afghan Taliban.

“It’s a serious issue. But steps are being taken to neutralise the TTP. We should also understand that it will take a while, but the process has been initiated,” Durrani responded to a recent Taliban announcement that TTP members were being moved away from Afghan areas bordering Pakistan.

“That is a step the Afghan government is taking, so we have to wait and see the results. It is now in the initial stages, so it would be too early to comment,” said the Pakistan envoy. “But if this relocation of TTP can actually happen and lead to peace along our borders, it would be a significant development, and we would welcome it,” Durrani added.

Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan affairs further stated that if the relocation of TTP members indeed occurs and leads to peace and stability along the Durand Line, Islamabad would view it as a significant development.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban has decided to reassure Islamabad that the TTP is not carrying out operations against the Pakistani government.

The TTP militants currently stationed along the Durand Line will be redeployed to northern Afghanistan.