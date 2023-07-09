SRK unveils release date for ‘Jawan’ prevue, fans thrilled for action-packed spectacle

Shah Rukh Khan, the star of “Jawan,” has thrilled fans with a new video announcement revealing the release date for the highly-anticipated pre-release preview of the film.

View this post on Instagram

The video, which displays the text “Jawan prevue at 10:30 am on July 11, Ready ah?,” was shared by Khan on his social media platforms. In the caption, he wrote, “Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?… Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

View this post on Instagram

The announcement has generated excitement among fans, with many expressing their thoughts in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Finally!! The Storm coming. Forever ready for you, Chief,” while another exclaimed, “Always ready, Khan Sahab.” Even Riddhi Dogra, Khan’s co-star in “Jawan,” commented, “Yayy.”

Director Atlee, who helms the film, also shared the announcement video on his social media profiles, initiating the countdown for the #JawanPrevue.

View this post on Instagram

Previously scheduled for a June 2 release, “Jawan” is a Red Chillies Entertainment production backed by Gauri Khan. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in pivotal roles. An action-packed entertainer, “Jawan” is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Fans eagerly await the pre-release preview, anticipating an explosive cinematic experience.