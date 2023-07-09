Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic drama ‘Bawaal’ to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Varun Dhawan has delighted his fans by sharing a video featuring a snippet of the recently released song “Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte” from his upcoming film “Bawaal.”

In the clip, Varun can be seen sitting inside a car, grooving to the soulful track sung by Mithoon and Arijit Singh. With the video, Varun expressed his excitement, stating, “The rain and this song, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, Ek dum Bawaal, Mumbai ki baarish [Mumbai Rains].”

The response to Varun’s rainy day post was overwhelming, with Janhvi Kapoor being one of the first to comment. Janhvi expressed her anticipation, saying, “My Reels is going to be better,” to which Varun responded, “Machao Bawaal dekhte hain [Bring it on].”

“Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte” was released by the makers on July 7, and it has been composed, created, and arranged by Mithoon, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Bawaal’s trailer has already been unveiled, offering glimpses of Varun and Janhvi’s adorable chemistry, along with a surprising twist that challenges their relationship’s foundation.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Bawaal” promises a tale of love, introspection, and the struggle to regain what was lost. Fans can eagerly anticipate the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.