Haris Rauf shares picture with newly-wed wife at Cricket ground

Fast bowler's picture and videos with his wife Muzna Masood went viral on internet
Samaa Web Desk Jul 09, 2023
PHOTO: Haris Rauf/Twitter
Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Haris Rauf shared the pictures with his newly-wed wife Muzna Masood, including the picture in ground, which were loved by netizens.

Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood tied knot few days back, and he expressed love with his wife by sharing a tweet.

People loved their wedding outfits and called them the prettiest couple.

Pakistani players could not attend the wedding due to camp in Karachi, but sent Haris Rauf a video from the ground.

