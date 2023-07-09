Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Pripathi’s OMG 2 teaser release date revealed

The teaser release date for the much-awaited film OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has been unveiled.

View this post on Instagram

Akshay took to Instagram to share an enticing video with a caption that disclosed the date: “11.07.2023. #OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11.”

In the video, Akshay is seen walking amidst a fervent crowd, donning a black ensemble with long hair. His eyes are adorned with smoky makeup, and ash is smeared on his forehead. The backdrop resonates with the enthusiastic cheers and chants of the surrounding crowd, as the song “Har Har Mahadev” reverberates through the snippet.

The video has left fans awe-struck, unable to contain their excitement for the film’s release. “After OMG…. Another Masterpiece loading #omg2,” expressed one fan, while another social media user eagerly commented, “Har har Mahadev Can’t wait for #omg2.”

Akshay Kumar, renowned for his diverse roles, is all set to portray the character of Lord Shiva in this highly anticipated project, with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam also playing crucial roles.

OMG 2 is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 11. As per reports from Pinkvilla, the film will clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 at the box office. Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting these highly anticipated releases, promising an exciting battle at the theatres.