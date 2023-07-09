Zendaya’s ‘Challengers’ to open Venice Film Festival

“Challengers,” a captivating film set in the world of professional tennis and directed by Luca Guadagnino, has secured the coveted opening slot at the prestigious Venice Film Festival.

Starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, the Italian filmmaker’s latest creation will kick off the festival with its compelling storyline.

In “Challengers,” Zendaya portrays Tashi, a former player turned coach, whose husband, played by Mike Faist, must face her ex-boyfriend, portrayed by Josh O’Connor, in a crucial tennis match. The festival’s synopsis teases the gripping conflict: “As their pasts and presents collide and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself what will it cost to win.”

View this post on Instagram

Luca Guadagnino, renowned for his work in films like “Call Me By Your Name” and “Bones and All,” is a prominent figure in Italian cinema. His previous works, such as “Suspiria” and “A Bigger Splash,” have garnered acclaim at the Venice Film Festival. While “Challengers” will not compete for the prestigious Golden Lion award, the festival often serves as a launchpad for significant international success.

Festival director Alberto Barbera praised Guadagnino’s film, stating that it explores themes of love, friendship, and male rivalry with a light touch and sporting self-confidence. Described as a movie filled with irony, sensuality, and good-natured storytelling, “Challengers” embodies the purest form of cinema. Guadagnino expressed his joy, calling it a dream come true for him as a filmmaker.

The Venice Film Festival is scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 9, showcasing a diverse selection of films from around the world.