Marriyum Aurangzeb inaugurates cultural projects at Radio Pakistan Lahore

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday inaugurated different cultural projects at Radio Pakistan Lahore to help effectively promote soft image of the country.

The projects include site for cinema, Classical Music Research Cell, Digital Broadcast Training Lab and Podcast Studio.

Later, briefing media persons on these projects, the Information Minister said Pakistan’s positive image will be projected through screen tourism.

She said cinema houses will be established at the premises of Radio Pakistan in different parts of the country to provide people access to affordable entertainment.

The minister went on to say that the youth and others associated with film industry will be encouraged and facilitated in film-making. She said a nationwide music hunt program will also be launched at the platform of Radio Pakistan on 15th of this month.

Marriyum the other initiatives including Classical Music Research Cell, Digital Broadcast Training Lab and the Podcast Studio at Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Lahore will greatly contribute to engaging the youth in healthy creative activities besides promoting culture and heritage of the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb regretted that the last government completely ignored these state institutions that help bring socio-cultural development and rather focused on infusing the youth mindset with hatred.

Referring to the May 9 unfortunate incidents, she said miscreants burnt the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building, setting on fire even the precious archive.

Earlier, Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Muhammad Tahir Hassan in his welcome address thanked the Information Minister and said that Radio Pakistan is following the digital broadcasting trends and under collective mechanism, its all transmission is being digitized including rich audio archive for future generation.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Sohail Ali Khan was also present on the occasion.