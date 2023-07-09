3 injured in Lahore roof collapse, as PDMA issues flood alert for Ravi

Three people were injured on Sunday when the roof of their house collapsed in Ibrahim Colony near Ring Road, Lahore.

Rescue workers pulled the injured people out of the debris and shifted them to hospital.

The roof was made of TR girder, and collapsed for being dilapidated.

PDMA issues flood alert

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert in view of the threat of flooding. There is a possibility of high-level flooding in the channels connected to Chenab and Ravi rivers during the next 48 hours.

There is a likelihood of rain in various cities of the province, including Lahore, today also.

The PDMA says moderate to high-level of flood is expected at Jassar in Ravi River.

There is a fear of flooding in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan division today and tomorrow.

There are also chances of intermittent rain in different cities of the province, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot and Gujranwala.

The PDMA director general has said that all the institutions should be fully prepared to face any emergency situation.

“Machinery and staff should be kept on high alert,” Imran Qureshi said.

Admin on high alert

Furthermore, in view of a fear of flooding in the Ravi in Lahore, the district administration is on high alert and has completed all the arrangements.

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa told SAMAA TV that the nearby areas have been evacuated to deal with any possible flood situation.

The rescue teams are on high alert. However, there will not be enough water to cause any harm.

Deputy Commissioner Raafia Haider told SAMAA TV that the flood situation in the river is being assessed by boats.

She claimed all the preparations are complete to deal with any untoward incident, while rescue exercises are underway.