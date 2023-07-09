WhatsApp beta unveils new feature for easy, fun messaging

WhatsApp is rolling out a new sticker suggestion feature for beta testers. The update, version 2.23.14.16, is being released through the Google Play Beta Program.

Stickers were introduced on WhatsApp in 2018, allowing users to import packs associated with specific emojis. Now, WhatsApp is introducing a sticker search feature to beta testers.

The latest update includes a sticker tray above the keyboard that displays stickers linked to the entered emoji, making it easier to find and send the right sticker.

To check if the feature is available, users can download the Cuppy sticker pack and type an emoji in the chat bar. The sticker suggestion feature is compatible with third-party stickers, but some packs may require modifications.

It is currently available to some Android beta testers and will be gradually rolled out to more users. There is a possibility of extending the feature to iOS beta testers in the future.

Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a chat list filter, rounded alerts, and high-quality video sharing.