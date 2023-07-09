Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 9 July 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 9 July 2023 Jul 09, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 9 July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended PM denounces ‘vile social media campaign’ against COAS Asim Munir WhatsApp beta unveils new feature for easy, fun messaging More rain with thunderstorm likely in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Sindh Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Jahangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir dies by suicide France to shut internet services to control riots Federal govt notifies 35% increase in salaries