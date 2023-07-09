This app identifies songs, unveils artist insights at your fingertips

Shazam, the renowned music identification app, has unveiled an exciting new feature that allows users to recognize any song or music playing on popular platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

By simply tapping a button in the Shazam app, users can seamlessly switch back to TikTok or YouTube, enabling Shazam to identify the song in the background.

This breakthrough functionality eliminates the frustration of encountering captivating songs without accompanying details.

Shazam’s integration with TikTok, YouTube, and even Instagram provides a seamless music discovery experience across various social media platforms.

Moreover, the app automatically adds identified songs to users’ playlists, allowing for easy access to beloved tracks.

With Shazam’s ability to recognize songs from these platforms, music enthusiasts can delve into a world of musical exploration like never before.