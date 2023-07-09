More rain with thunderstorm likely in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Sindh

The Meteorological Department has forecast the weather to remain dry in most parts of the country.

A spokesperson said there is a possibility of heavy rain in different areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Islamabad.

There is also a risk of landslide in the hilly areas of Murree, Galiyat, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Sindh, the low-lying areas of Thatta, Tharparkar, Hyderabad and Karachi are at a risk of inundation due to rain.

There is a risk of flooding in the local and rain-fed canals and ponds of Kashmir, and landslides in the hilly areas.

The hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, Kohlu, Sibbi and Barkhan, and their adjacent local and rain-fed canals and drains are also at a risk of flooding.

The Met Office has also forecast that the weather will remain hot and dry in most areas of Balochistan.

The weather will remain dry and partly cloudy in most districts of Sindh.

More rain with thunderstorm and lightening is expected in the Potohar region, northeast Punjab and Sindh. Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Okara and low-lying areas of southern Sindh (Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Islamkot, Mithi, Padidan, Chur, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Karachi) are at a risk of being inundated due to non-stop torrential rain between July 8 and 9.

More rain with strong winds and thunder is expected in Islamabad.

Furthermore, there are chance of more rain with thunder in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Malakand, Balakot, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Punjab, more rain with strong winds and thundershowers are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Bhakkar, DG Khan and Layyah.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Gujranwala.

In Balochistan, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry in most districts of the province. However, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorm in Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi and Lasbela.

In Sindh, the weather will remain dry and partly cloudy in most districts. However, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorm in Tharparkar, Mithi, Padidan, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta and surrounding areas.

The Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan regions are likely to receive more rain with thunder, while in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sidhnuti, Kotli, Bhimbher, Mirpur), there are chances of heavy rain.