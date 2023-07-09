Watch Live
PM pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah for standing ‘firm against dictatorship’

Shehbaz praises Fatima Jinnah on 56th death anniversary
Abbas Naqvi Jul 09, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to Fatima Jinnah on her 56th death anniversary.

The prime minister said Ms Jinnah was a benefactor of the nation and had been a source of courage for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

“Despite her age, she stood firm against dictatorship and played a historic role for the nation, democracy and the country,” he added.

The prime minister further said Fatima Jinnah also played an unprecedented role during the Pakistan Movement and for the motherland and offered sacrifices.

He said the personality of Fatima Jinnah was still a beacon of light for the young ladies and women of the country.

The entire nation paid tribute to her contributions and would always stand indebted to her services, he added.

The PM prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and appealed to the nation to pray for her soul.

