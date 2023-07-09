Low-level flood expected in Ravi as India releases 185,000 cusecs of water

India has released water in the River Ravi, due to which a low-level flood is expected at Jassar point.

According to a spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, India released 185,000 cusecs of water from Ujh Barrage into the Ravi.

Out of this, about 65,000 cusecs is set to reach in 20 to 24 hours. As result, the authority has issued a high alert.

According to the record, the PDMA said, last year also, India had released 173,000 cusecs of water.

About one-third of the released water, or 60,000 cusecs, reached the Jassar point, it said further, due to which the low flood level was made as a gauging point on the Ravi.

About 65,000 cusecs are expected to reach in the next 20 to 24 hours, the PDMA said.

According to the flood limit of the Ravi river at Jassar, less flooding is expected in the floodplain areas, the PDMA said.

The districts adjoining the Ravi must be prepared and remain alert to deal with any emergency situation, the PDMA.

All districts should set up relief camps in low-lying areas, it instructed.

The rescue and relief operation teams should be fully prepared with the required machinery.

Moreover, the National Disaster Management Authority has instructed to keep the public informed about the progress of rains and the latest situation.

The administration concerned is monitoring Marala Headworks on Chenab River and Jassar on the Ravi till July 20, the authority stated.

At Head Khanki in Gujranwala region, the inflow of water has been recorded at 83,840 cusecs, while its discharge is 76,736 cusecs.

At Head Qadirabad, the inflow of water recorded is 74,215 cusecs and the discharge level, 52,215 cusecs.

On Saturday, a low-level was reported in River Chenab at Head Marala.

The inflow of water in the Chenab is 122,180 cusecs, according to the irrigation department, while its discharge from the river has been recorded at 101,384 cusecs.