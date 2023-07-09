Approx 0.9m people could be affected by imminent rains: Climate minister

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on Sunday called upon all public and non-governmental organisations to remain prepared and alert as heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is anticipated across the country in the next 24 to 48 hours.

In a tweet, she stated that an estimated 0.9 million people could be affected by the rains.

She highlighted that Punjab’s cities such as Lahore, Narowal, and Sialkot are expected to receive the highest amount of rainfall. Additionally, other provinces have also been warned about heavy to moderate rain.

Rehman issued alerts for urban flooding in cities and municipal areas, emphasising the risk of landslides.

The minister underscored the importance of coordinated preparedness and proactive responses in saving lives. She urged all response teams to remain vigilant.

India releases water

India released water in the River Ravi, due to which a low-level flood is expected at Jassar point.

According to a spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, India released 185,000 cusecs of water from Ujh Barrage into the Ravi.

Out of this, about 65,000 cusecs is set to reach in 20 to 24 hours. As a result, the authority has issued a high alert.

According to the record, the PDMA said, last year also, India had released 173,000 cusecs of water.

About one-third of the released water, or 60,000 cusecs, reached the Jassar point, it said further, due to which the low flood level was made as a gauging point on the Ravi.

About 65,000 cusecs are expected to reach in the next 20 to 24 hours, the PDMA said.

According to the flood limit of the Ravi river at Jassar, less flooding is expected in the floodplain areas, the PDMA said.

The districts adjoining the Ravi must be prepared and remain alert to deal with any emergency situation, the PDMA.

All districts should set up relief camps in low-lying areas, it instructed.

The rescue and relief operation teams should be fully prepared with the required machinery.

Moreover, the National Disaster Management Authority has instructed to keep the public informed about the progress of rains and the latest situation.

The administration concerned is monitoring Marala Headworks on Chenab River and Jassar on the Ravi till July 20, the authority stated.

At Head Khanki in Gujranwala region, the inflow of water has been recorded at 83,840 cusecs, while its discharge is 76,736 cusecs.

At Head Qadirabad, the inflow of water recorded is 74,215 cusecs and the discharge level, 52,215 cusecs.

On Saturday, a low-level was reported in River Chenab at Head Marala.

The inflow of water in the Chenab is 122,180 cusecs, according to the irrigation department, while its discharge from the river has been recorded at 101,384 cusecs.

Emergency preps in Shakargarh

In the wake of India releasing water into the Ravi River, the Shakargarh administration has issued an alert to the residents of the area, while a flood relief camp has also been set up.

There is also a fear of increase in the flow of the Ravi along the border areas of Kot Nainan, Jalala Sharif, Ikhlaspur, while accommodation has been arranged for residents at eight locations, the Shakargarh assistant commissioner announced.

The district emergency officer said four flood relief camps have been set up for the communities living near Nullah Dek.

The Shakargarh AC further said all villages around Ravi River have been evacuated. He added that all rescue and other institutions are fully prepared.

The local population will be evacuated in view of any possible damage to life.