PM denounces ‘vile social media campaign’ against COAS Asim Munir

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the “vile campaign” on social media regarding an assassination attempt on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, emphasising that such actions do not fall within the realm of freedom of expression.

In an official statement released by the Prime Minister House (PMO) on Sunday, the premier attributed the vile campaign to the sinister planning of conspiratorial minds behind the May 9 arson incident.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his firm resolve to crush every conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions, sending a clear message to the planners, facilitators, and handlers of the May 9.

He underscored that the ongoing media campaign against the army chief and the armed forces is part of the same nefarious agenda.

Directing the relevant institutions to initiate legal action against the individuals involved in the media campaign, both domestically and internationally, the prime minister stressed that such actions do not fall within the realm of freedom of expression.

He labeled the campaign a mere conspiracy that must be forcefully halted, emphasizing that it is the duty of the state to do so.

Moreover, Mr Shehbaz reassured the nation that, just as it had thwarted the conspiracy of a civil war on May 9, it would also foil this heinous plot.

He vowed not to allow desperate elements to create a new crisis in the country out of despair and urged the nation to stand united against such nefarious designs.

Imran Khan’s time is over

Following the issuance of the statement, PM Shehbaz took to Twitter and slated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan saying Khan continues to engage in a vile, sinister, and malicious campaign against the army chief.

He added his trick of using the proxies to threaten COAS of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed.

“After his methodically planned attack on the State symbols failed, he is clearly desperate & wants to coerce his way back into power, little knowing that the time of his politics of intimidation, violence & hatred is over,” said PM.

He went on to say through such highly condemnable antics, he is only exposing himself, the core of which is defined by putting his personal interest (power grab) over everything else.

PM Shehbaz said the people of Pakistan and the political parties stand behind their army chief and the armed forces like a rock and will thwart any attempt and conspiracy at undermining their prestige, honour and integrity.

