Monsoon rains kill 9, injure 8 in 24 hours; death toll reaches 76

Nine more people have died, and eight others were injured due to the monsoon rains in the last 24 hours, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Since June 25, the number of deaths from monsoon rains across the country has reached 76.

According to the NDMA, 31 children, 30 men and 15 women are among those who have died due to rains in the last fortnight.

The highest number of deaths, 48, has been reported in Punjab.

Rains have also claimed 20 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five in Balochistan and three in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, among the more than 130 people injured in rain-related incidents are 49 men, 38 women and 48 children, the authority says in a report.

So far, 78 houses have been damaged by the rains across the country, while there is a fear of urban flooding in different cities of the country due to torrential rains.