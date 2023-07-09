Khawaja Asif terms August as assembly dissolution month

Setting the political stage abuzz, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif disclosed that the National Assembly is set to undergo dissolution within the coming month as its term completes in August.

In an Interview with SAMAA TV after the workers’ convention in Sialkot, Khawaja recalling the tragic May 9 events said following the mayhem the country’s political arena has been changed.

He asserted that while political parties have the right to stage protests, there are boundaries that should not be crossed, noting that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had disrespected martyrs and the armed forces.

“The red line was crossed on May 9, and the PTI chairman will have to face the consequences as he was the mastermind behind the attacks on a military installation, with people following his instructions,” Khawaja Asif cautioned Imran Khan.

The defense minister also disclosed that all pending cases against the PTI chairman will enter their final stages within the next month and a half, signaling potential legal repercussions for Imran Khan.

Turning toward the upcoming elections, Khawaja Asif revealed that preparations were already underway.

He confirmed that the dissolution of the assembly would take place within a month, following the completion of its term.

Moreover, Mr Asif mentioned that decisions regarding joint ventures or seat adjustments with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be made after the assembly’s dissolution.