Nation observes 56th death anniversary of ‘Madr-e-Millat’ Fatima Jinnah

The 56th death anniversary of Madr-e-Millat (mother of the nation) Fatima Jinnah is being observed with reverence and respect across the country today.

The younger sister of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah was deeply affected after his wife’s death in 1929. Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with her brother and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.

In 1947, Fatima Jinnah formed the Women s Relief Committee, which later formed the nucleus for the All Pakistan Women s Association (APWA). She also played a significant role in the settlement of Muhajirs in the new state of Pakistan.

Fatima Jinnah is referred as the Madar-i-Millat or Mother of the Nation for her role in the Freedom Movement. She returned to the political forefront to contest the 1964 elections at the age of 71 against the military administrator, Ayub Khan.

Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was born on July 31, 1893 in Karachi and passed away on July 9, 1967.

Fatima Jinnah is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle in the Pakistan freedom movement.