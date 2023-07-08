Taylor Swift and her ex Lautner’s emotional hug steals the show at concert

During her concert in Kansas City, Taylor Swift pleasantly surprised fans by inviting her ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, onstage for a warm hug. The reunion took place as Swift performed tracks from her re-recorded album “Speak Now,” which includes the heartfelt song “Back To December” inspired by their past relationship.

In footage shared on Twitter, Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome can be seen attending Swift’s concert. As the show progressed, Swift welcomed Lautner, along with actress Joey King and Presley Cash, to the stage. To the delight of Swift’s loyal fans, all four of them shared an affectionate group hug, radiating positive energy.

Lautner’s entrance was met with cheers as he showcased his acrobatic skills with a double cartwheel. Swift greeted him with an embrace, further exciting the audience. In his speech, Lautner expressed his admiration for Swift, commending her not just as a talented artist but as a remarkable human being. He thanked her for including him in the music video for “I Can See You,” expressing gratitude for the experience and their enduring friendship.

Lautner’s positive attitude toward the song’s resurgence was evident when he mentioned feeling safe about its release. He also mentioned that his wife, who is a fan of Swift, was eagerly looking forward to the album.

The couple’s relationship began in 2009 while filming the romantic comedy “Valentine’s Day.” Swift’s song “Back To December” serves as an apology to Lautner, distinguishing itself from some of her other breakup songs. Lautner expressed concern that Swift’s ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, might face scrutiny from Swift’s devoted fanbase due to her song “Dear John,” which alludes to their age-gap relationship.

Overall, the onstage reunion between Swift and Lautner brought joy to their fans, showcasing their genuine friendship and admiration for each other.