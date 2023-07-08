Terror plot foiled, 4 terrorists including TTP commander arrested

Doaba Police in a successful operation on Saturday arrested four terrorists, including a commander of the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP).

The operation was conducted in the mountainous area of Torawari village.

The militants belong to Hafiz Daulatullah group and hail from Hangu and tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

District Police Officer (DPO) Asif Bahadur said that they recovered four remote-controlled explosives, four hand grenades and other arms and ammunition from the terrorists’ possession.

He said that the suspects were planning to carry out terrorist activities in Hangu.

He added that the SIMs and mobile phone cards of Afghanistan were also recovered from them, which shows that they were in contact with their handlers in Afghanistan.

The DPO said that the militants were also wanted for other crimes, including extortion.