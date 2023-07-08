Snakes act like humans under stress, reveals study

According to a recent study published in the journal Frontiers in Ethology, researchers have discovered that snakes, like humans, can experience stress and rely on the presence of another snake to alleviate it.

Focusing on Southern Pacific rattlesnakes found in Southern California, the study examined how these reptiles respond to stressful situations when accompanied by a companion. The findings revealed that when snakes faced stress alongside another snake, their heart rates were lower compared to when they experienced stress alone.

Lead study author Chelsea Martin, a doctoral candidate at Loma Linda University, highlighted that this research marked the first evidence of social buffering in reptiles. Social buffering refers to the phenomenon where the presence of companions can reduce the physiological stress response.

While social buffering has been observed in nonhuman primates, rodents, birds, and humans, this study sheds light on the similar behavior exhibited by snakes and reptiles. Martin emphasized the importance of recognizing the complexity of snake behavior, as they have maternal instincts and are capable of stress reduction through social interaction, just like humans.

The study contributes to our understanding of reptilian behavior, challenging common misconceptions and highlighting the shared characteristics between snakes and humans.