Reconnaissance against Fourth Schedule listees enhanced as Muharram nears

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Secretariat to finalise the security plan for Muharram.

The meeting was attended by the Punjab Police Inspector General, Director General of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and other senior officials.

The chief secretary directed that action be taken against persons included in the Fourth Schedule in Punjab.

The Fourth Schedule is a list of individuals who have been proscribed by the government for their involvement in terrorist activities.

The chief secretary also ordered a restriction on the movement of these persons.

He also ordered intelligence-based operations (IBOs) against miscreants in Punjab while ordering close monitoring of 280 hotspots across the province.

Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) have been tasked to maintain peace during Muharram.

Zaman also ordered to activate peace committees.

He also ordered the administration to make arrangements to deal with possible floods with directions to monitor water flow in Chenab River and its tributaries.

He stated that the implementation of the flood emergency plan is the responsibility of the local administration.

The chief secretary said that all machinery and irrigation pumps must be kept operational during rains.