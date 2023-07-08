SRK’s viral airport moment: Bollywood King’s playful pose wins hearts

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood icon, became the talk of social media when a video of him during an airport search went viral.

In the footage, the Bollywood king can be seen undergoing a routine security check at the airport, where an official is searching his body.

However, instead of showing any offense, the Bollywood king responded with his trademark charm. He struck a playful pose, extending his arms in a romantic gesture, which brought a smile to the face of the search officer.

The Jawan actor maintained his composure throughout the thorough search and left the scene with laughter, even shaking hands with the official.

This lighthearted interaction between the Pathaan actor and the airport staff captured the attention of netizens, who praised his good-natured response and applauded his ability to spread joy in any situation.

The viral video showcased the superstar’s charismatic personality and endeared him to fans even more.