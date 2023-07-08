‘Russian oil not substandard, nor expensive’

Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum, Senator Abdul Qadir, has dismissed concerns that oil imported from Russia is expensive and of inferior quality.

The remarks from Senator Qadir come as a response to reports questioning the viability of importing oil from Russia.

Speaking to SAMAA TV in Islamabad, Senator Qadir said that the oil received from Russia will be approximately 25% cheaper, resulting in annual savings of over Rs1 trillion for Pakistan.

He further highlighted that due to the storage shortage, Russia has offered to provide a floating storage unit to address the issue.

He also stated that refineries in Pakistan have devised a method to refine Russian crude oil effectively, dispelling any concerns regarding its quality.

He assured that the government will ensure the timely establishment of rules and regulations for oil import arrangements with Russia.

Pakistan has so far received three cargoes of Russian oil so far.

The first cargo arrived in Karachi on June 12, 2023. It was a shipment of 45,000 metric tonnes of crude oil.

The second cargo arrived on June 17, 2023, carrying 50,000 metric tonnes of crude oil.

The third cargo arrived on July 5, 2023. It was a shipment of 55,000 metric tonnes.

The government has said that it plans to import a total of 100,000 metric tonnes of Russian oil in 2023.