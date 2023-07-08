Watch Live
PML-Z chief Ijazul Haq booked in money laundering case

The registered case alleges the accused individual’s involvement in money laundering of Rs 1.08 billion
Asim Naseer Jul 08, 2023
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday lodged a money laundering case against Ijazul Haq, the chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z).

The case, initiated under the direction of the Director General of FIA and based on the findings of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), involves 23 individuals, including former Members of Parliament Ghulam Murtaza and Ghazala Shaheen.

The registered case alleges that the accused individuals were involved in a money laundering scheme amounting to a staggering Rs 1.08 billion.

