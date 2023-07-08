Lahore ATC acquits 23 TLP activists

Judge Abher Gul Khan of the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday ordered acquittal of another 23 activists associated with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case related to rioting and arson.

The court concluded that the prosecution could not prove the charges against the suspects. The case was registered at Chung police station in 2021.

Among those acquitted were activists Talib Baig, Abrar, and Amjad.

Earlier in May, the same court acquitted 26 TLP activ­ists in a case regis­tered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and dam­aging state properties.

Khanqah Dogran police had registered the case against the TLP workers in 2021.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused.