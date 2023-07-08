Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Lahore ATC acquits 23 TLP activists

They were booked in a 2021 case related to rioting, arson
Arshad Ali Jul 08, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Judge Abher Gul Khan of the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday ordered acquittal of another 23 activists associated with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case related to rioting and arson.

The court concluded that the prosecution could not prove the charges against the suspects. The case was registered at Chung police station in 2021.

Among those acquitted were activists Talib Baig, Abrar, and Amjad.

Earlier in May, the same court acquitted 26 TLP activ­ists in a case regis­tered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and dam­aging state properties.

Khanqah Dogran police had registered the case against the TLP workers in 2021.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused.

terrorism case

Tehreek i Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)

ATC Lahore

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular