Shadab highlights the need for players to be jacks of all trades

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan on Saturday underlined the importance of focusing on both batting and bowling, especially in today’s fast-paced cricket and mentioned that he is fully fit and has no injuries at the moment, which allowed him to participate in county cricket and maintain his form for Pakistan.

The men in green all-rounder recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Samaa TV where he discussed various aspects of his role as an all-rounder and shared insights into his cricketing journey.

Shadab acknowledged the trust placed in younger players when senior players are rested, highlighting the management’s belief in their abilities. He expressed his commitment to giving his all for Pakistan and maintaining the same spirit he displayed during the Champions Trophy.

Regarding coaching, Shadab mentioned the positive influence of former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq on the spinners’ development and also spoke about his experience working with coaches like Mickey Arthur and the different approaches of international coaches.

Regarding his passion for batting, the Pakistani all-rounder revealed how captaincy for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) helped him improve his batting skills. He also mentioned the healthy competition with players like Usman Qadir and Osama Mir, which benefits Pakistan’s cricket team.

The all-rounder expressed his dedication to performing well and stated that if playing Osama means sitting him out, he would accept it, but emphasized the importance of performance in team selection.

Shadab addressed controversies surrounding his comments about Babar Azam and clarified that his intention was misunderstood. He praised Azam’s talent and urged support for all players chosen for the World Cup squad.

He also highlighted the importance of focusing on one’s own game and not paying attention to external criticism. He expressed his confidence in Babar Azam’s potential, comparing him to the achievements of Virat Kohli and predicting his future success in surpassing Kohli’s records.