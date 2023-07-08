Elahi moves LHC for better jail class

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former chief minister of Punjab, Parvez Elahi, on Saturday moved Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking allotment of a better class jail.

The plea filed by Elahi’s counsel emphasised that as a former chief minister, Elahi is entitled to certain privileges.

Previously, the court had ordered the provision of additional facilities, such as air conditioning, based on the petitioner’s request. However, these amenities have now been withdrawn.

The petition stresses that the provision of prison facilities is an integral part of fundamental rights. Elahi’s petition requests the appointment of a commission to visit the jail and assess the current conditions.

On July 7, LHC had sought responses from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Punjab Police in response to a petition filed by Elahi.

The petitioner sought information regarding inquiries and registered first information reports (FIRs) against him.

He also requested the judge to instruct relevant authorities to transport him to courts in a regular car rather than an armoured vehicle.

In his petition, Elahi asked the court to direct the concerned institutions to provide him with the details of inquiries and FIRs and prevent his arrest.

Elahi argued that he, along with other PTI leaders, has been subjected to political victimisation since the caretaker government took office in the province.

He mentioned that he has been acquitted in several cases registered with anti-corruption agencies and granted bail in others. However, he expressed concern that he was immediately arrested in another case upon his release on bail.

Elahi highlighted that when he contacted the relevant departments to inquire about any registered FIRs or pending inquiries against him, he was not provided with the details.

Notably, numerous corruption cases have been filed against Elahi, accusing him of receiving kickbacks in exchange for awarding government development projects during his tenure as chief minister.