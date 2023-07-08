ECP issues schedule for LG by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued the schedule for the upcoming local government (LG) by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The ECP spokesperson shared the important dates and procedures related to the by-elections in a press release followed by a meeting.

According to the announcement, polling for the by-elections in KP is scheduled to take place on August 27.

Candidates interested in participating can submit their nomination papers until July 19.

To ensure a fair and transparent process, the Appellate Tribunal will review any objections raised regarding the nominations.

The tribunal will reach decisions on these objections by August 1.

On August 2, the final list of candidates will be released.

Once the polling concludes, the ECP will compile the results of the by-elections. By August 30, the comprehensive results will be ready.