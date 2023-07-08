WhatsApp announces discontinuation on several devices in October

WhatsApp will soon impose stricter requirements on Android devices, prompting thousands of mobile phones to lose access to the popular messaging app.

Currently, WhatsApp can be used on Android devices running at least Jelly Bean 4.1. However, starting from October 24, 2023, the app will no longer function on devices with Jelly Bean or KitKat versions.

As technology advances, supporting older Android versions requires additional effort and increases the app’s size, which may not always be feasible or beneficial for developers.

Consequently, Meta (the parent company of WhatsApp) has made the decision to discontinue support for KitKat on the messaging platform.

It has been nearly two years since WhatsApp last raised its minimum requirements. In November 2021, the app ceased working on Android 4.0.4, making Android 4.1 the new minimum version.

Now, in a few months’ time, the minimum requirement will rise to Android Lollipop. WhatsApp has officially stated on its support page that starting from October 24, only devices running Android OS 5.0 or higher will be supported.

This means that devices with Android 4.1 or Android 4.4 will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. According to the latest data on Android version distribution, these devices account for less than 1% of all active devices.

The recent WhatsApp betas have already indicated the necessity of having Android Lollipop 5.0 for installation, and this requirement has been included in some stable versions like version 2.23.9.5. However, earlier versions are still compatible until October 24.

After the specified date, users with incompatible devices will receive a message stating, “WhatsApp no longer works on this phone.”

The only options for continued access to the app will be either upgrading to a newer Android version (which may be challenging unless opting for a custom ROM) or obtaining a new mobile device running a more recent Android version.

If you are currently using Android 4.1 or Android 4.4, it is advisable to take action before October 24. For now, Telegram still supports Android 4.4 and remains an alternative messaging app for those with incompatible devices.