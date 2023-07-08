Soyam of JKT’s brother Alamgir Khan Tareen held

Prominent political and social figures gathered to pay their respects at the soyam - post-funeral ritual - of Alamgir Tareen, the brother of Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Punjab ex-governor, Mustafa Khar, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA), Raja Riaz, and former speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Sabtain Khan, were among the notable attendees.

Fawad Chaudhry was also among the participants.

Alamgir Khan Tareen on Thursday committed suicide by shooting himself in the temple at his residence.

Police found him dead with a pistol and a suicide note he left at his Gulberg residence in Lahore.

The deceased was also the owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans.