Load shedding continues, as power shortfall reaches 6,200MW

As the electricity shortfall sustains, the country continues to suffer from long hours of load shedding in various areas.

According to the National Power Control Center, the electricity shortfall is 6,200 megawatts. The total production is 20,200MW, while the demand is 26,500MW.

The rural areas are experiencing outages of 12 hours, while the urban areas are without power for six to eight hours a day.

Moreover, there is unannounced load management in some areas due to technical glitches.

The highest load shedding is being carried out in areas with high losses and power theft. The power outages announced by the government is three to four hours.