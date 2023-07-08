LHC directs Punjab government to establish Police Complaints Authority

The Lahore High Court has directed the Punjab government to establish a Police Complaints Authority. The court ordered that the establishment of the authority should not take more than six months.

Justice Amjad Rafiq of the Lahore High Court issued the decision on the application of Assistant Sub-Inspector Hafeezullah Shahid.

The petition challenged the registration of a case against the petitioner ASI. The court declared the establishment of a Police Complaints Authority necessary, and ordered that the authority be established as soon as possible.

The court expressed regret that it has been 21 years since the Police Order 2000 came into effect. But so far, no effort has been made to set up a Police Complaints Authority.

The police officials told the district public prosecutor (law) that no such authority has been established yet.

It was stated in the petition that a case was registered against the policeman for wrongly investigating a tractor theft case, while on the other hand, ASI Hafeezullah was acquitted in the departmental inquiry.

According to the petitioner, legal requirements were not fulfilled while giving orders to register the case against him.

The court upheld the order to change the investigation of the case while nullifying the decision to file a case against the petitioner.