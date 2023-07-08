IPP to unveil party manifesto for general election next week

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Saturday announced to unveil party manifesto for general election 2023 - which are likely to be held in October - next week.

Addressing a presser in Lahore, Central Secretary of Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said IPP will participate fully in the upcoming elections by fielding candidates in every constituency.

She also announced that IPP will be unveiling its comprehensive manifesto for the polls in the coming week, adding the party has completed all the necessary requirements and is preparing to formally register with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Emphasizing the party’s focus on the youth, she said “Youth were misled in the past, but IPP is determined to lay out a roadmap for their future.”

The party aims to address the aspirations and concerns of the younger generation, providing them with a promising vision for progress and development, added the IPP leader.

She also touched upon a recent plea filed by Aun Chaudhary in the Supreme Court to halt the activities of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stating, “If any party is carrying the agenda of undermining the state under the guise of politics, then it should be banned.”