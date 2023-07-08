Pakistan looks forward to Swiss help in advance climate warning system: PM

Pakistan and Switzerland signed a memorandum of understanding in Bhurban on Saturday for the promotion of cooperation in the field of disaster management.

The MoU was signed by visiting Switzerland Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warning system and other facets, which secures Pakistan as much as possible from the natural disasters.

He pointed out that Pakistan had no contributions to climate change.

Describing his negotiations with the Swiss foreign minister as productive and fruitful, he said Pakistan also desired to promote cooperation with Switzerland in diverse areas, including tourism and education.

The PM said he was encouraged by the minister’s statement that Switzerland will play a friendly and catalyst role to promote peace discussions in the region.

He further said Pakistan will encourage Switzerland to play a productive role because his country wanted to live in peace and promote prosperity and progress.

Pakistan wanted to invest in its population to alleviate poverty and unemployment by promoting industries, IT and agriculture. He, however, said the other side would also have to do introspection.

PM Sharif said tension could not be afforded in this region and resources wasted on wars, as they have not been of any help in the past.

The PM also stressed that resolution of all disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir, was important for lasting peace in this part of the world.

In his remarks on the occasion, Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis said disaster risk management went beyond borders and nationalities. He said it was a global responsibility that required unity and collective action.

He said Pakistan and Switzerland would work hand in hand to raise awareness and protect the lives and livelihoods of their peoples.

The Swiss foreign minister said the MoU was a vital step in strengthening the collaborative efforts against climate change.

He said Pakistan is a country with rich cultural heritage and beautiful landscape, but unfortunately, it has been grappling with the devastating effects of natural disasters.

He said it was a stark reminder of the urgent need for international cooperation to mitigate and manage the risks associated with catastrophes. He also said his country stood ready to support Pakistan in this regard.

The visiting dignitary said the MoU showed his country’s shared determination to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries, and put their resources, knowledge and experiences in disaster risk management.