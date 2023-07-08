‘True beacon of moral values’: PM pays homage to Abdul Sattar Edhi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to renowned social activist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 7th death anniversary, terming him the ‘true beacon of moral values’.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said: “There exist individuals who demonstrate unwavering dedication and integrity towards their cause, embodying it to such an extent that they become a flawless symbol for it”.

Shehbaz Sharif added, “Abdul Sattar Edhi was undoubtedly one such remarkable individual, who wholeheartedly committed himself to the service of humanity, forsaking all other worldly pursuits”.

“Throughout his entire life, he relentlessly toiled with diligence, devotion, and a sense of duty,” he further added.

The prime minister also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Edhi the elevated ranks in the heavens.

Angel of Mercy: Seventh death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi

It’s been seven years since Edhi left this mortal world

Abdul Sattar Edhi was born on February 28, 1928, in Bantva, Gujarat, British India. He grew up witnessing poverty and suffering, which planted the seeds of compassion and empathy within him.

In 1947, following the partition of India, Edhi migrated to Karachi, Pakistan, where he began his lifelong mission of alleviating human suffering.

The philanthropist’s charitable journey commenced with a humble dispensary in Karachi, which gradually evolved into the Edhi Foundation—an unprecedented organization providing a wide range of social services, including medical care, rehabilitation centers, orphanages, morgues, and burial services.

Edhi’s vision knew no bounds, and he made it his life’s work to offer aid to anyone in need, regardless of their race, religion, or social status.

The foundation’s services expanded across Pakistan, and Edhi’s unwavering dedication inspired others to join his cause.

Throughout his life, Edhi faced numerous challenges and hardships. However, his unwavering determination and unyielding spirit propelled him forward.

His work and commitment were recognized globally, earning him countless awards and accolades, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service, the Lenin Peace Prize, and the Gandhi Peace Award, to name just a few.