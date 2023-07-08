Governor Tessori, Sarfraz Ahmad discuss ways to promote cricket in Sindh

Former Pakistan men’s cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmad called on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori at the Governor House on Saturday.

During the meeting, both engaged in a constructive dialogue focusing around their shared passion for the game.

Meanwhile, various aspects related to the promotion of cricket in the province, training opportunities for young cricketers, and government initiatives took centre stage.

Recognising the deep-rooted cricketing culture prevalent in Karachi, Governor Tessori expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support and enthusiasm of cricket fans in the city.

“Karachi’s citizens are truly obsessed with cricket,” remarked Mr Tessori.

The governor added the revival of international cricket in Karachi had brought immense joy to the fans, who had long awaited the return of high-profile matches to their beloved city.