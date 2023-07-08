9 injured in two roof collapse incidents in Lahore due to rain

Nine people were injured in two different incidents of roofs collapse due to the rain in Lahore. Rescue teams recovered the injured and shifted them to the hospital.

According to rescue officials, six people, including three children, were injured when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Shahdara.

The rescue teams shifted four of the injured to hospital, while two were administered medical aid on the spot.

In Nishtar Colony, three girls were injured due to the collapse of a girder roof. The rescue personnel shifted the three to General Hospital.

According to the authorities, both the incidents occurred due to weakening of the roofs due to continuous heavy rain.

The condition of all the injured is said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, graveyards have been inundated in several feet deep water. Residents nearby complain that no measures have so far been taken to drain out the rainwater.

The district administration has released details of the incidents of roof collapse due to rains.

A spokesman said one man was killed when a live wire fell on him in Raiwind area. Four people were injured in Nishtar Colony when a roof collapsed, five were wounded in a similar incident in Shahdara.

On the other hand, the continuous monsoon rains have increased the chances of dengue in the city.

During the current year, Lahore division reported 93 dengue patients, according to the divisional commissioner. However, no deaths were reported.