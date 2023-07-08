Zaka Ashraf extends best wishes to Babar Azam ahead of Sri Lanka tour

In telephonic conversation on Saturday, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf extended his best wishes to the national cricket team captain, Babar Azam, for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour and the highly anticipated Asia Cup.

“Wish the whole team good luck for the Sri Lanka tour and the Asia Cup. The whole nation is behind you; we expect a lot from you,” Zaka Ashraf expressed to Babar Azam, radiating confidence in the team’s abilities.

Emphasising the importance of playing with courage, positivity, and a strong team spirit, Ashraf urged the players to shed any fears of defeat and step onto the field with determination.

“The victory of the Pakistan team brings joy to the entire nation. There is immense talent among all of you. Raise the name of Pakistan high in every field,” he added, igniting the players’ spirits.

In response to the Chairman’s words of encouragement, Babar Azam reminisced about Pakistan’s previous triumph in the Asia Cup under Zaka Ashraf’s leadership and expressed confidence in replicating that success.

“We won the Asia Cup when you were the chairman previously. We will try to win the Asian event once again in your presence,” Babar affirmed, fueling hope for a memorable campaign.

Reiterating the team’s dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence, Babar Azam asserted, “We will not leave any stone unturned to take the Pakistan team further up.