Torrential rains disrupt flight operations at Karachi airport

The recent bout of heavy rain and unfavorable weather conditions has led to the suspension of several flights at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Six flights, including both domestic and international routes, have been affected.

Passengers were stranded at the airport, waiting for further instructions and information regarding their flights.

Javed Asghar Chaudhry, the spokesperson for Karachi Airport, provided details about the flight cancellations.

The national carrier’s flight PK306, scheduled to depart from Karachi to Lahore, was among the suspended flights.

Similarly, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK350, which was supposed to fly from Karachi to Peshawar, also faced suspension due to the “severe weather”.

Moreover, passengers traveling to Peshawar had to make alternative arrangements or reschedule their flights.

Emirates Airline flight 609, scheduled to depart from Karachi to Dubai, was also unable to take off due to adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, flight PK370 to Islamabad was also affected by the weather conditions, leading to its suspension.

The international flight from Karachi Airport to Tehran, Iran, was also suspended due to the rain and bad weather.

Lastly, the flight operated by Syrian Airlines from Karachi to Islamabad was also affected by unfavorable weather conditions.