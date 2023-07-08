Deadly plant: Terrifying sting that sparks suicidal thoughts

A highly dangerous plant, known for its excruciating sting that has even been associated with suicidal thoughts. The Gympie-Gympie plant, deemed one of the world’s most hazardous, delivers a sting so intense that it has been likened to experiencing electrocution and being engulfed in flames simultaneously.

While this potent plant is typically found in botanical gardens, an adventurous individual in the UK decided to cultivate it at home. However, it is strongly advised against doing so. Now, the venomous Gympie-Gympie plant has found a new home in Alnwick Garden’s Poison Garden, where it is securely kept under lock and key.

Originating from rainforests in Australia and Indonesia, this plant belongs to the Urticaceae family, commonly known as nettles. Upon its discovery in 1866, reports emerged of a road surveyor’s horse being stung, resulting in the animal going mad and dying within a matter of hours.

According to John Knox, the lead tour guide at the Poison Garden, the plant’s minuscule hair-like needles deliver a burning sensation upon contact, with the pain intensifying over the next 20 to 30 minutes and lasting for weeks or even months. The excruciating effects can occur even from a brief brush against the plant. Knox compares the experience to being simultaneously electrocuted and set on fire.

Numerous individuals have reported developing extensive red rashes, experiencing limb swelling, and enduring sleepless nights due to the unbearable pain caused by the Gympie-Gympie plant. There have even been reports of individuals resorting to suicide, with one man allegedly shooting himself after a distressing encounter with the shrub.

Despite the plant’s notorious reputation, experts at Alnwick Garden welcomed its presence. The Poison Garden, situated in Northumberland, houses approximately 100 toxic, intoxicating, and narcotic plants, including deadly nightshade, hemlock, strychnine, and giant hogweed.

The creation of the larger Alnwick Garden was spearheaded by Jane Percy, the Duchess of Northumberland, who inherited the magnificent Alnwick Castle following her husband’s brother’s unexpected passing. Inspired by a renowned poison garden in Padua, Italy, which belonged to the Medici family, Percy decided to embark on a unique venture.

Percy aimed to capture children’s interest by educating them about the dangerous aspects of plants. She believed that children would be fascinated by learning how plants could cause harm, the symptoms experienced before death, and the lethal effects they have on the body. Percy emphasized that it is often the most common plants that people are unaware of as potential killers.

Visitors to the garden are strictly prohibited from smelling, touching, or tasting any of the plants. The website of the Poison Garden advises that people occasionally faint due to inhaling toxic fumes while touring the premises. The boundaries of the garden are marked by black iron gates bearing warnings such as “THESE PLANTS WILL KILL YOU” and feature skull and crossbones symbols. Guided tours are the only way for guests to explore this intriguing but perilous garden.