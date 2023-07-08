PM Shehbaz vows to ensure transparency in ‘game-changing’ laptop scheme

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday in a resolute commitment to upholding the principles of accountability and transparency, has vowed to ensure complete openness in the game-changing laptop scheme.

The premier took to Twitter and penned, “Nothing makes me happier than doing my bit for the empowerment of our youth & students, who hold the destiny of this country in their hands.”

Read also: Govt to provide 10m laptops to youth: PM Shehbaz

Talking about yesterday’s launching ceremony, Shehbaz said Prime Minister’s laptop scheme resumed the journey the PML-N government had started in Punjab.

It is a fascinating journey of how these laptops helped students with their studies, become entrepreneurs & pursue gainful careers over the last decade, added PM.

He went on to pen that over the past decade, this initiative has witnessed a fascinating journey, transforming the lives of students, enabling them to excel in their studies, explore entrepreneurial opportunities, and pursue rewarding careers.

“Under the present scheme, 100,000 laptops will be distributed among the students of Pakistan in a phased manner,” said the prime minister.

Crucially, the premier reiterated his unwavering commitment to maintaining transparency and meritocracy throughout the selection process for laptop recipients.