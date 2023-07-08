Aleem Khan pays tribute to late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday paid homage to the renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his seventh death anniversary.

In a tweet, Aleem lauded Edhi as the “Messiah of humanity” and hailed his enduring legacy of ‘compassion, love, and service’.

Abdul Aleem expressed his deep admiration for Edhi’s remarkable contributions to society.

In his tribute, the seasoned politician reflected on Edhi’s selfless dedication to humanity, noting that the philanthropist’s eternal services and unforgettable struggle have left an indelible mark on the hearts of people worldwide.

May Allah would elevate Edhi’s ranks in the hereafter, he added.

Abdul Sattar Edhi, often referred to as the “Angel of Mercy,” devoted his life to helping those in need, regardless of their background or social status.

His humanitarian work extended across a wide range of essential services, including healthcare, education, orphanages, and burial services. Edhi’s compassion and unwavering commitment earned him both national and international recognition.