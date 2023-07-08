Shehbaz condoles with Tareen over brother’s death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has telephoned Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and condoled over the death of his brother.

Over the phone call, Prime Minister Sharif expressed his condolences with Tareen over the death of his brother Alamagir Khan on Thursday.

The prime minister prayed for the deceased and patience for the grieved family.

The prime minister’s son Suleman Shehbaz also expressed his condolences with Jahangir Tareen on the death of his brother.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also visited the residence of IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen and expressed condolence over the death of his brother Alamgir Khan Tareen.

The Punjab police chief, chief secretary and Lahore CCPO also condoled with Tareen over the death of his brother.

On Thursday, Alamgir Khan Tareen, the brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans, died by suicide.

According to police sources, Tareen’s brother reportedly shot himself in the head with a pistol at his residence located in the Gulberg area of Lahore.

Details surrounding the circumstances leading up to the tragic event remained unclear.

Police said the 62-year-old lived alone. They said the crime scene had been sealed and the pistol he used recovered.