May 9 riots: ATC puts off hearing on Yasmin’s bail till July 12

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday adjourned hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid’s post-arrest bail plea in a case related to attacks on military installations on May 9.

During the hearing, Dr Yasmin Rashid’s legal counsel argued that their client is currently under judicial remand and emphasized that no progress has been made in the investigation of the case.

The counsel further contended that there exists no legal or moral justification for keeping Dr Yasmin behind bars.

In the bail application submitted to the court, special attention was drawn to Dr Yasmin Rashid’s elderly status and her battle with cancer.

The defense team emphasized that her deteriorating health condition warrants immediate release on bail.

Taking into consideration the arguments presented by PTI leader counsel, the court has summoned prosecutors involved in the case and adjourned the hearing until July 12.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).