Camera battle on! Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max set to dominate

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to have a camera that could outshine its competitors, potentially creating a noticeable distinction between the Pro and Pro Max models.

Renowned Apple analyst Jeff Put has suggested that the Pro Max will boast an impressive periscope zoom lens, which will be exclusive to this particular model, giving it the edge in terms of camera capabilities.

However, this exclusivity will come at a cost, as the Pro Max is expected to have a higher price tag compared to its counterparts.

Periscope lenses utilize mirrors to achieve significantly enhanced optical zoom within a compact design.

Some smartphones, like Huawei’s P40 Pro Plus, have already incorporated this technology, enabling up to 10x optical zoom without compromising image quality, and even reaching a remarkable 50x zoom when combined with digital zoom.

Apple has been gradually increasing the disparity between the Pro and non-Pro models, evident in the exclusive features like Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro.

If the periscope lens indeed remains exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, consumers will face a more challenging decision when choosing between the models come September.